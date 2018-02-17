 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Heartbroken Breakers stunned in NBL loss to Hawks after long-range three pointer in final second of game

share

Source:

AAP

The New Zealand Breakers' have taken another blow to their confidence entering the NBL playoffs with a dramatic 84-82 loss to the Illawarra Hawks in Auckland.

The deep three from Mitch Norton made the scoreline 84-82 in favour of the visitors.
Source: SKY

Up 69-53 against opponents whose playoff hopes were over, the Breakers were sunk on Friday by Mitch Norton's three-point shot with just two seconds remaining.

It capped a thrilling final stanza in which the visiting Hawks scored 31 points and thrived as the Breakers conceded turnovers and lost their defensive intensity.

The result means the fourth-placed Breakers can't finish in the top two so will miss out on home advantage in a semi-final which looks likely to be against league leaders Melbourne United.

The Breakers (15-12) are on a three-game losing streak, including two last week against Melbourne, and have frequently looked vulnerable late in games.

It was no different on Friday, as the hosts conspired to lose a clash they had dominated for long periods.

An injury-ravaged Illawarra (11-16), who only had nine players on their roster, stormed home largely through the brilliant attack of Demitrious Conger.

The American scored a game-high 24 points and comfortably won his small-forward battle with Thomas Abercrombie.

Norton (13 points) who produced the highlight-reel moment with an under-pressure three just seconds after a Rob Loe lay-up had put the Breakers 82-81 ahead.

The Breakers, who had narrowly beaten the Hawks earlier this month in two meetings, were led by bench forward Finn Delany's 23 points.

Guards Edgar Sosa (16) and Shea Ili (14) also contributed but 16 turnovers proved lethal, along with a comparative lack of speed in transition.

The Breakers hope to have injured pair Alex Pledger and Kirk Penney back for Sunday's final regular-season match away to Sydney.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
One lucky man at Eden Park secured a stunning catch during the Black Caps T20 match against Australia.

NZ fan's priceless reaction after securing $50k Catch a Million screamer

00:15
2
Guptill hit six fours and nine sixes in his amazing knock against Australia in Auckland.

As it happened: Australia stun Black Caps, pull off remarkable run chase to win historic T20 match against NZ

00:15
3
Guptill hit six fours and nine sixes in his amazing knock against Australia in Auckland.

Australia claim dramatic and historic T20 victory over Black Caps

01:51
4
The contingent from Skibbereen Rowing Club stand out for more than one reason at Lake Karapiro.

'Wear factor 50 all of the time' – Irish quartet make hay at NZ National Rowing Champs

00:15
5
Guptill hit six fours and nine sixes in his amazing knock against Australia in Auckland.

Black Caps Martin Guptill smashes his way to sensational T20 century against Australia at Eden Park

02:10
The city's signature architecture style came about as the city rebuilt after the 1931 earthquake.

Napier's Art Deco Festival celebrates 30 years

The city’s signature architectural style came about as the city rebuilt after the 1931 earthquake.

01:52
It will close operations by the end of the year.

Avon closes down in New Zealand after 40 years

Closure of Avon in New Zealand put down to its failure to adapt to online shopping.

02:09
Concern has been rising over the popularity of Bitcoin.

It could be a decade before cyrptocurrencies are a safe investment, experts warn

Concern has been rising over the popularity of Bitcoin.

02:30
It comes as Nikolas Jacob Cruz, 19, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Watch: 'President Trump, please do something' – mother of school girl gunned down by Florida shooter pleads for action

"You can stop the guns from getting into these children's hands," a devastated Lori Alhadeff told Trump, via CNN.

00:41
Toni Street says she's pleased to see the organisation that supports mums under stress doing a push around diagnosing post natal depression.

Broadcaster Toni Street announces she'll be a mum for a third time - this time through surrogacy

Street's battle with the auto-immune condition Churg-Strauss syndrome has meant she can't carry another baby herself.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 