'He was my favourite player growing up' - Tai Webster excited to play alongside brother at Breakers

Breakers star recruit Tai Webster says he's realising a childhood dream by signing on to play with older brother Corey.

"That was my favourite player growing up, I wanted nothing more than to be him, be like him, and play with him," the 25-year-old told 1 NEWS.

"To be able to do it now is just kind of like full circle for me."

But don't expect the point guard to give his 31-year-old big brother special treatment.

"Nah, not at all. When I'm on the court I'm my favourite player. He's my favourite player outside of me. If he can get the ball off me, he can get the ball."

Webster's one-year deal is a coup for the Breakers, with club owner Matt Walsh describing it as a "game changer".

"We could put out the Tall Blacks starting 5, which is really exciting," Walsh said.