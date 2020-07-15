TODAY |

'He was my favourite player growing up' - Tai Webster excited to play alongside brother at Breakers

Chris Chang, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Breakers star recruit Tai Webster says he's realising a childhood dream by signing on to play with older brother Corey.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Webster will likely start alongside brother Corey this season after signing a one-year deal with the Kiwi club. Source: 1 NEWS

"That was my favourite player growing up, I wanted nothing more than to be him, be like him, and play with him," the 25-year-old told 1 NEWS.

"To be able to do it now is just kind of like full circle for me."

But don't expect the point guard to give his 31-year-old big brother special treatment.

"Nah, not at all. When I'm on the court I'm my favourite player. He's my favourite player outside of me. If he can get the ball off me, he can get the ball."

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Webster's one-year deal is a coup for the Breakers, with club owner Matt Walsh describing it as a "game changer".

"We could put out the Tall Blacks starting 5, which is really exciting," Walsh said.

"I think it shows our commitment to New Zealand basketball."

Basketball
Chris Chang
Auckland
Breakers
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Flights booked for four Warriors players to leave NRL side and return to NZ
2
Ian Foster hands brutal wake-up call to Rugby Australia over revamped Super Rugby
3
Beauden Barrett 'a liability' at fullback that should be benched in dual playmaker system, says UK writer
4
Kieran Foran thanks former Bulldogs coach for support during injury woes: 'He's stuck by the boys'
5
Warriors ask veteran Adam Blair to retire or leave club at season's end - report
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Auckland woman told rats gnawing through pipes in state house 'not a health risk'

NBA star Russell Westbrook reveals positive Covid-19 test, yet to join team for season restart

Hunt for teenager Sean Ratu enters 11th day after escaping youth justice facility

Twitter halts promotion of Vision NZ political candidate's tweet