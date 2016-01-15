 

'He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do' - Donald Trump takes aim at LeBron James

US President Donald Trump has targeted NBA superstar LeBron James in a social media outburst.

In a tweet, President Trump also took aim at CNN and its anchor Don Lemon, who sat down for an interview with James after the opening of his school in Akron.

"Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon," President Trump wrote.

"He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!"

James has been an outspoken critic of President Trump, famously labelling him a 'bum' after a Twitter exchange with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 12: Lebron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers yells at this teammates during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on January 12, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. The Cavaliers defeated the Mavericks 110-107. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
LeBron James. Source: Getty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Kiwi played his part in Wests Tigers' 25-16 win over the Knights, days after his granddad's death.

'He would have wanted me to play' – Benji Marshall's emotional tribute to his late grandfather
'It was a big decision for me and my family' - Augustine Pulu leaving Blues, NZ Rugby for Japanese club
Most read: Emotional Scott Robertson says leaving retiring Wyatt Crockett out of Super Rugby final 'hardest decision' he's ever made
Kiwi Mark McGrath secures quarter-final spot at Auckland Darts Masters, creates NZ history
Rabbitohs star Damien Cook scorches through Storm, scores magical solo try
LeBron James says President Trump has made racism more acceptable
DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 12: Lebron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers yells at this teammates during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on January 12, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. The Cavaliers defeated the Mavericks 110-107. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

LeBron James refuses to rule out returning to the Cavaliers, again
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, heads to the basket around Indiana Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LeBron James opens school for challenged children as parting gift to hometown Cleveland

'The Sydney Kings have absolutely sucked' - Former NBA champ's blunt analysis on arrival at NBL club

Cavs centre Tristan Thompson sucker punched Warriors' Draymond Green at LA party - report

Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson reportedly “sucker punched” Warriors rival Draymond Green at an ESPY’s after-party in LA last month.

Thompson and Green were involved in an on-court feud during the NBA finals in June.

Thompson, who has a daughter with Khloé Kardashian, was ejected from game one after shoving the basketball in Green’s face as the Warriors star was taunting him while he left the court.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson leaving Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian,Tristan Thompson,Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson Ref: SPL1526986 240617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson leaving Nobu in Malibu. Source: Bang Showbiz

Following the game, Green told the media he "can meet [Thompson] in the streets any day.”

That feud reportedly came to a head at restaurant in LA where LeBron James was hosting an after-party following the sports awards ceremony.

The Big Lead’s Jason McIntyre said Green was attempting to apologise to Thompson for their on-court fracas when the Cavs centre punched him.

Green’s fiery on-court demeanour has been involved in countless on-court incidents during his career including kicking Steven Adams in the groin during the 2016 Western Conference finals. 

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 06: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts as Tristan Thompson #13 and George Hill #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers look on during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Tristan Thompson (left) and Draymond Green (right) during the NBA Finals Source: Getty
Blake Green. NRL Premiership. Vodafone Warriors v Gold Coast Titans. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. March 17 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Warriors face Dragons as battle to keep top eight spot reaches crunch time

Police investigating after bomb threat made towards Canadian alt-right speakers

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers talk about Māori rights in NZ and the Treaty – 'I don't believe in collective moral guilt'

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers blame threats of violence amounting to 'straight up terrorism' for Auckland event cancellation

Sympathetic Corey Webster pleads with Steven Adams to play for the Tall Blacks - 'We need you brother'

Tall Blacks star Corey Webster has pleaded with Steven Adams to end his international exile while taking aim at Basketball New Zealand for their lack of support,

Adams has developed into an NBA star for the Thunder during his six-year stint in Oklahoma City but has yet to don the black singlet, in part because of a long-held grudge against Basketball New Zealand for a lack of financial support for him as a junior.

A sympathetic Webster, who is returning to the Breakers for the upcoming NBL season, used social media to appeal to the Thunder star.

"Totally understand why the bro @RealStevenAdams feels the way he does about Basketball NZ. Seems like they do nothing to help us. But as a player in the TBs, WE NEED YOU BROTHER!!!," Webster wrote.

Adams discussed his feelings towards Basketball NZ in his book, My Fight, My Life.

The issues stemmed from a lack of financial support, which meant he couldn’t play for the Junior Tall Blacks in 2010.

"I was obviously good enough - a national MVP should be able to make the junior national team - but I couldn't afford it. To represent New Zealand as a young athlete costs a lot of money, not just in basketball but in all sports.

"But there were a lot of players, most of them brown, some of them the best in the country, who never once represented New Zealand because they couldn't afford to trial, let along to fly overseas.

Corey Webster and Steven Adams. Source: Photosport
