Basketball


'He does an amazing job' - NBA superstar Russell Westbrook beams over Steven Adams

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook has sung the praises of Kiwi teammate Steven Adams, after the centre's performance in the 111-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks yesterday.

Atlanta will be left with a few battered bodies after Adams muscled up in the paint and didn't stop for anyone.

Steven Adams

Source: Getty

Adams, 24, shone in the Thunder's overtime win - scoring nine points and pulling down 12 rebounds in his side's gutsy win, with the Kiwi's performance gifting OKC 25-second chance points.

Speaking after the match, Westbrook gushed in his admiration for Adams, quickly becoming one of the standout players in the NBA.

"He's the best rebounder in the league," Westbrook said.

"He does an amazing job of getting himself in position, using his body, sacrificing his body and keeping balls alive."

Adams is having another stellar season with the Thunder, averaging a 9.1 rebounds per game, along with 13.9 points, 1.1 blocks and 1.2 steals - while his offensive rebounding average of 5.2 per game sees him top the league alongside Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond.

