Happy ending for 208cm Christchurch schoolboy Tom Webley in NZNBL draft

Last night’s historic NZNBL draft has ended well for 208cm Christchurch schoolboy Tom Webley, who was selected by his hometown Canterbury Rams with pick No.61.

The up-and-comer was due to depart to the USA in a couple of weeks, but now he'll spend five weeks in Auckland playing in the NBL instead.

“I’m just so looking forward to getting lots of experience - you know, heaps of trainings and games. There's three a week so lots of opportunities,” he said.

He'll be joining a core Rams line-up including the pre-selected NCAA champion Jack Salt and Taylor Britt, who's fresh off an ANBL championship.

After dropping 50 points in one game for Cashmere at school nationals last year and with a scholarship to Hartford College in Connecticut on hold due to Covid-19, he's put on 10 kilos to boost his on-court presence.

“I think strength is the biggest thing. I’m only 18 so have to go up against some massive strong guys in this comp and college so I’m going to have a lot of weight and pounds against me, so I need to get bigger and stronger to compete,” he said.

Webley won't be getting paid so he can keep his amateur status for college, but his coach says it'll be good prep for the USA.

