 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


'Guys step in and pick up the slack' - Paul Henare buzzing after Breakers' bench saves the day against Kings

share

Source:

NZN

The ability of the Breakers' bench to step up when it matters will be crucial as the Kiwis look to work their way back to the top of the Australian NBL leaderboard, coach Paul Henare says.

With a three point lead to defend and seven seconds on the clock, the Breakers fought hard to end their recent run of losses.
Source: SKY

Going into Thursday's match against the lowly ranked Sydney Kings, the Breakers had lost four of their last five games.

They bounced back with a confidence-boosting 99-95 win to consolidate second place on the ladder, with a week to prepare before their 12th-round clash away to Adelaide.

Henare says it needed a strong effort from the Breakers bench to grab the win after trailing by 10 in the third quarter.

"When we've been good this year, we haven't done it with nine or 10 guys firing on all cylinders," he said.

"We've had guys step in and pick up the slack when someone's a little bit down."

On Thursday in Sydney, that player was forward Rob Loe, who came off the bench to nail a career-high 24 points, including four of eight from beyond the three-point line.

Loe was part of a bench effort which amassed 51 points for the Breakers, compared to the Kings' 19.

Import Edgar Sosa (21 points) came up big in the second half for the Breakers, while Kirk Penney (13), DJ Newbill (11) and Mika Vukona (10) were all integral in the win.

Henare says the Breakers have worked through the difficult patch which followed a nine-match winning streak, mainly because of the experience and closeness in the team.

"It's big to have that core group that have been through the ups and downs of this team and this club," he said.

"It's also a big part in terms of how guys like Sosa and Newbill have integrated themselves into the team and started to find their niche.

"That's the sign of a mature group... it's been something that's helped us through this tough little patch in terms of staying together."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Black Caps seamer ended up with career best figures to seal the ODI series win.

Black Caps seal ODI series thanks to Trent Boult's career best effort

2
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Sergio Aguero scores twice as Manchester City thrash Bournemouth 4-0


3
Otago Volts' Warren Barnes bowls in a helmet

Otago bowler wears helmet due to unique bowling action during T20 clash

00:29
4
A hat-trick to striker Bobo saw the Nix fall 4-1 in Wellington.

Phoenix hammered again as table topping Sydney FC run riot

00:29
5
The Black Caps seamer ended up with career best figures to seal the ODI series win.

Trent Boult takes seven wickets as Black Caps overwhelm Windies to seal ODI series

Female, 17, arrested after man's body found on Hawke's Bay roadside

A 17-year-old male was also arrested and charged in relation to the alleged murder.


In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos, at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England. (Alexi Lubomirski via AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release intimate engagement photos

The couple will be married May 19 at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.

Watch: Moment driver at the centre of horrific Melbourne incident arrested, as police say 'it was a deliberate act'

There are 14 people injured, with several of them in a critical condition, after a car ploughed into pedestrians at a tram stop.

02:05
Labour's Stuart Nash has signalled his government is committed to reinstating some, or all, of the 111 road safety police removed by National.

Police Minister on summer road safety blitz: 'You will see an increased police presence'

Stuart Nash says he is committed to reinstating some, or all, road police he says were cut by National.

01:52
An environmental group is considering legal action over the construction consent as well.

Legal action looms over Te Mata Peak walking track as angry iwi say sacred hillside 'scribbled on'

Hawke's Bay iwi say they weren't consulted over a 2.4km walking track carved into a sacred peak.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 