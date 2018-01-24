 

'Great manners' - Steven Adams signs autographs for young Thunder fans ahead of Brooklyn Nets showdown

The Kiwi centre currently leads the NBA in offensive rebounds per game averaging five per match.

Adams currently leads the NBA in offensive rebounds per game - a stat that hasn't gone unnoticed by his team.

Watch: 'Keep being that force of nature' - Carmelo Anthony latest OKC star to praise in-form Steven Adams

