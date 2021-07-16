'How good is this?' Alex Pledger returns to basketball court after cancer battle

Former Breakers guard Alex Pledger has made a successful return to the basketball court three months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Pledger was diagnosed with stage two colorectal cancer in March and recently finished five weeks of intense chemotherapy.

Last night he returned for the Southland Sharks, against the Canterbury Rams in the NBL.

"I felt like for the first minute or two I was moving around all right, I thought ‘how good is this?'" Pledger said.

"I was a bit of a sloth the last two minutes. Really happy with how it went."

Alex Pledger. Source: SKY