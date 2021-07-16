TODAY |

'How good is this?' Alex Pledger returns to basketball court after cancer battle

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Breakers guard Alex Pledger has made a successful return to the basketball court three months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Breakers guard returned for the Southland Sharks against the Canterbury Rams. Source: SKY

Pledger was diagnosed with stage two colorectal cancer in March and recently finished five weeks of intense chemotherapy.

Last night he returned for the Southland Sharks, against the Canterbury Rams in the NBL.

"I felt like for the first minute or two I was moving around all right, I thought ‘how good is this?'" Pledger said.

"I was a bit of a sloth the last two minutes. Really happy with how it went."

Alex Pledger. Source: SKY

The Sharks went on to win 100-87.

Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
TJ Perenara says ‘I was never the best’ as he reflects on rise to All Blacks
2
All Blacks already beginning to adapt to new rules - Foster
3
NZ-born 70-Test Wallaby Quade Cooper has bid for Australian citizenship rejected
4
Top cop Scott Beard uses football to escape 'death, tragedy'
5
Foster says All Blacks' No.10 rivalry 'not a boxing match'
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Bucks book first NBA finals spot since 1974 after taking out Eastern Conference
02:31

Tall Black nears remarkable return after cancer diagnosis

Suns in first NBA Finals since 1993 with win over Clippers

Breastfeeding Canadian athlete forced to miss Olympics