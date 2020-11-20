TODAY |

Golden State's Klay Thompson suffers season ending leg injury

Source:  Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season, the team said Thursday. 

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (11) drives past Houston Rockets' Iman Shumpert during the first half of Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Houston. The Warriors said Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, that Thompson has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season. Thompson was injured during a pickup game in Southern California the day before. Source: Associated Press

The team said in a tweet that an MRI performed in Los Angeles had confirmed the injury. 

Thompson was injured during a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday. General manager Bob Myers had said athletic trainers would head to Southern California to accompany Thompson as he got his test.

The injury could be a severe blow for the Warriors, who finished worst in the NBA last season as they struggled without Thompson and at times without Stephen Curry, who was nursing a broken left hand that sidelined him for more than four months. 

Thompson didn't play at all during the coronavirus-shortened season as he worked back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Myers said Thompson's injury had Golden State considering altering its draft decisions Wednesday night but the Warriors stuck with their plan to select Memphis center James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall selection.


