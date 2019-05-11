Golden State Warriors owner determined to keep Splash Brothers Curry and Thompson at club 'forever'

Golden State owner Joe Lacob said he hopes to keep guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in Warriors uniforms as long as they play in the NBA.

Lacob made his statement to ESPN after the Warriors eliminated the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals yesterday in a 118-113 victory in Game 6.

With forward Kevin Durant sidelined, Curry and Thompson took over, combining for 60 points. Curry scored 33, Thompson 27.

"Obviously, my intention is to keep them as part of our organisation forever," Lacob told ESPN.

"That's our goal. We'll see what happens."

Durant is expected to opt out and has been linked to the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and others, while downplaying that he's given any other destination much thought. His 2019-20 option is worth US$31.5 million (NZ$47.8million).

Earlier this week, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski shed light on the thinking of Thompson, including the likelihood of the sharpshooter jumping to a team in his native Los Angeles if the Warriors don't offer a maximum contract -- $191 million over five years.

"If they come with a five-year, $190 million max deal for Klay Thompson, that's done on July 1. He's going into the new building with Steph Curry. If they try to do anything less than that, you can expect Klay Thompson to be out in free agency. Watch not for the Lakers then, but the Clippers," Wojnarowski said.

Curry's five-year, $201.16 million contract runs through the 2021-22 season.

Lacob has a long-term relationship with Thompson that he doesn't have with Durant, who signed with the Warriors before the 2016-17 season. The Warriors selected Thompson with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

"I have a special bond with him. I always have," Lacob said of Thompson.