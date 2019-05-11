TODAY |

Golden State Warriors owner determined to keep Splash Brothers Curry and Thompson at club 'forever'

AAP
More From
Basketball

Golden State owner Joe Lacob said he hopes to keep guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in Warriors uniforms as long as they play in the NBA.

Lacob made his statement to ESPN after the Warriors eliminated the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals yesterday in a 118-113 victory in Game 6.

With forward Kevin Durant sidelined, Curry and Thompson took over, combining for 60 points. Curry scored 33, Thompson 27.

"Obviously, my intention is to keep them as part of our organisation forever," Lacob told ESPN.

"That's our goal. We'll see what happens."

Durant is expected to opt out and has been linked to the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and others, while downplaying that he's given any other destination much thought. His 2019-20 option is worth US$31.5 million (NZ$47.8million).

Earlier this week, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski shed light on the thinking of Thompson, including the likelihood of the sharpshooter jumping to a team in his native Los Angeles if the Warriors don't offer a maximum contract -- $191 million over five years.

"If they come with a five-year, $190 million max deal for Klay Thompson, that's done on July 1. He's going into the new building with Steph Curry. If they try to do anything less than that, you can expect Klay Thompson to be out in free agency. Watch not for the Lakers then, but the Clippers," Wojnarowski said.

Curry's five-year, $201.16 million contract runs through the 2021-22 season.

Lacob has a long-term relationship with Thompson that he doesn't have with Durant, who signed with the Warriors before the 2016-17 season. The Warriors selected Thompson with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

"I have a special bond with him. I always have," Lacob said of Thompson.

"He's the first player, since I bought the team, that we drafted. The very first one. And I just have always felt an incredible attachment. People make fun of me a little bit -- I always say I love Klay. I love Klay. I just do. He's so real. He's so real. There's no B.S. And there's something about him, I have a very special relationship with him."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Splash Brothers lived up to their name with clutch shooting in the 118-113 win in Houston. Source: SKY
    More From
    Basketball
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:30
    The Sharks were trying to keep the Chiefs at bay with a 23-22 lead and 10 minutes to go - and then it all went south.
    Chiefs score try-of-the-year contender with full-field kickoff return against shell-shocked Sharks
    2
    The Newcastle fullback was as elusive as ever as he locked up a 22-10 win for his side.
    Kalyn Ponga seals Knights' win over Bulldogs after devastating step leads to runaway try
    3
    Reece's tries spearheaded the 45-13 victory in Pretoria.
    Red-hot Sevu Reece shows off speed, stepping and jumping skills with hat-trick in Crusaders' big win over Bulls
    4
    Blyde made a perfect return against Russia in the Black Ferns Sevens' first game at the Langford Sevens.
    Michaela Blyde beats four defenders with deadly step, fend and speed en route to runaway try at Canada Sevens
    5
    Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
    'We're an inclusive game' - new Aussie rugby boss says Folau firestorm taking focus off rugby
    MORE FROM
    Basketball
    MORE
    Kevin Durant.

    Golden State lose superstar Kevin Durant for remainder of series against Rockets
    1 NEWS

    Warriors hold on to clinch vital win over Rockets as Kevin Durant gets injured
    1 NEWS

    Milwaukee Bucks thump Celtics, advance to NBA Eastern Conference final
    Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic drives to the rim for a basket as Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless defends in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

    Denver Nuggets dominate Portland Trail Blazers, one win away from wrapping up series