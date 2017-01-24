 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Golden State Warriors coach angry at 'mockery' made of All Star voting by NBA players

share

Source:

Associated Press

Golden State coach Steve Kerr wishes players had taken their voting for the NBA All-Star Game more seriously, calling it a "mockery" after nearly 300 players in the league wound up on at least one ballot.

Adams nailed a block and dunk in transition to give OKC a short-live lead before setting an unmovable screen for Westbrook to score the game winner off.
Source: FOX Sports Oklahoma

Players had a say in deciding starters for next month's game in New Orleans, with their selections accounting for 25 percent of someone's total score in the balloting. Fan and media votes were also part of the process of selecting starters, and NBA coaches vote this week for the reserves to be revealed on Firday.

"I am very disappointed in the players," Kerr, who will coach the Western Conference in the game, said before the Warriors lost 105-102 at Miami yesterday. "They've asked for a vote and a lot of them just made a mockery of it. I don't know what the point is."

Nearly 100 players got only one vote from either themselves or an NBA peer in the All-Star balloting, including Mo Williams — who hasn't played a single second this season. The NBA said a total of 324 players participated in the voting process.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr calls out instructions during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr calls out instructions during the first half of an NBA basketball game

Source: Associated Press

Kerr was asked why he would use the word "mockery."

"I saw the list," Kerr said. "I saw all the guys who got votes. ... There were 50 guys on there who had no business getting votes. Although a lot of people wrote in their buddies in the presidential vote as well. So maybe that's just their own way of making a statement. I think if you're going to give the players a vote, I think they should take it seriously."

In past years, starters have been picked entirely by fan vote. This year, those whose All-Star hopes now hinge on the coaches' vote include Dwyane Wade, Zaza Pachulia, Joel Embiid, two-time All-Star MVP Russell Westbrook and perennial All-Star pick Carmelo Anthony. Wade, Pachulia and Embiid would have started under the old formula.

Zaza Pechulia stared down the OKC guard after the flagrant foul in last night's 121-100 win to Golden State.
Source: Twitter

Kerr said the change to the way starters are picked this year didn't affect the way he made his votes for reserves. He sent his vote in Sunday.

"Didn't alter anything," said Kerr, whose spot as the West coach was clinched when Houston lost to Milwaukee on Monday.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he called a staff meeting to get input on the ballot he'll send to the league.

"How is Russell Westbrook not in the starting lineup?" Spoelstra asked. "I know how it's important to players and especially guys that are giving their heart and soul and emotions into the game and should be rewarded for it. I do have to admit, in some years past, I would just give it to my assistants. Not anymore."

Westbrook finished with 45 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the 117-112 win.
Source: 1 NEWS

Spoelstra said he told Heat center Hassan Whiteside, another All-Star reserve hopeful, that to be picked as an All-Star backup wouldn't be a consolation prize but rather would be a sign of respect.

"Players, they're not all voting. Fans, you have no idea where that's coming from," Spoelstra said. "But coaches ... they're paid to figure out who helps teams win and I think that's the ultimate compliment if you get voted in by coaches. So I'm taking that responsibility a lot more seriously than I have in the past."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:09
1
Adams and his Thunder teammates are training at the Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans preparing to take on the Pelicans.

Watch: Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams shows off his range, draining one-handed three-pointer

00:32
2
You've probably heard a few versions, and it seems anything goes with the man himself.

'Just go with the flow' - Black Cap Colin de Grandhomme has no idea how we should say his name


00:18
3
After being two sets up against Jo-Wilfred Tsonga the Swiss star narrowly missed a ball-kid with a wayward shot.

Watch: Aussie Open ball-kid shows great evasion skills and reflexes to avoid Stan Wawrinka shot

4
Hurricanes' Nehe Milner-Skudder (L) is tackled by Crusaders' captain Kieran Read during the Super Rugby Hurricanes v Crusaders rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday the 2nd of May 2015. Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.co.nz

Nehe Milner-Skudder signs with Hurricanes and NZ Rugby for another three years

01:42
5
Breakfast's Brodie got Colin de Grandhomme and Jeet Raval to give young Auckland cricketers quite a surprise.

'Some of them have fallen over they're so excited'- kids hit the deck as Black Caps turn up for their practice

01:59
The two politicians traded verbal bows at the Ratana Marae today.

No alliance likely between Gareth Morgan and Winston Peters after they trade jibes at Ratana

The Opportunities Party leader called the NZ First leader "an Uncle Tom" while Mr Peters labelled Mr Morgan a "toothless sheep".

01:51
Donald Trump held a business breakfast with 12 of America's leading CEOs, who said the meeting was "great" and "positive".

Trump praised by leading CEOs invited to share suggestions on how to create jobs for America

Donald Trump held a business breakfast with 12 of America's leading CEOs.

00:36
The Edge host, who has openly struggled to conceive with co-host and wife Jay Jay Harvey, is sad he's "never going to be a dad".

'I'm never going to be a dad' - Dom Harvey's impassioned plea to join co-host for birth of his child

Today on The Edge, things took quite an emotional turn while the crew was on air.

01:25
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'Still a bit of coughing and spluttering to come in our summer weather'

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

03:28
Free trade supporters were dealt a big blow today, with Donald Trump making good on his promise to pull the US out of the TPP trade pact.

'We need to start again' - anti-TPP campaigners see opportunity in Trump's withdrawl

The US is officially out of the 12-nation deal.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ