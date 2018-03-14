Golden State Warriors cancel training after partying too hard at Steph Curry's birthday party

The defending NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, have opted to take an extra day off from training after a wild night celebrating one of their star's birthdays a little too hard.

All star point guard and two-time MVP Steph Curry was given a crazy night yesterday by his teammates to celebrate him turning 30 today.

The unwind session comes on the back of consecutive losses to the Trail Blazers (125-108) on Saturday and the Timberwolves (109-103) on Monday.

Interestingly, Curry missed both games after picking up a foot injury last Friday against the Spurs.

The injury didn't appear to stop him from dancing and singing karaoke though as the now-30-year-old partied along with his teammates and even coach Steve Kerr who turned out for the party.

The party went long into the night and as a result, the team announced today they had cancelled practice with everyone in "recovery mode".