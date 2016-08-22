Golden State Warriors add fifth NBA all-star to unbelievable line-up after DeMarcus Cousins agrees to one-year deal

DeMarcus Cousins is heading to the Golden State Warriors, looking for a title.

United States' DeMarcus Cousins (12) is fouled by Serbia's Miroslav Raduljica Source: Associated Press

Cousins agreed today to accept a one-year deal to join the two-time defending NBA champions for NZ$7.9 million. The terms were confirmed to The Associated Press by a person directly involved in the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed.

It's a low-risk, high-reward move for the Warriors, with Cousins set to return at some point this season once he completes his recovery from tearing his Achilles tendon in January.

And immediately, Cousins' soon-to-be teammates welcomed the move. "The 3rd splash Brother," Stephen Curry tweeted.