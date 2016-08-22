 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Golden State Warriors add fifth NBA all-star to unbelievable line-up after DeMarcus Cousins agrees to one-year deal

share

Source:

Associated Press

DeMarcus Cousins is heading to the Golden State Warriors, looking for a title.

United States' DeMarcus Cousins (12) is fouled by Serbia's Miroslav Raduljica (13)

United States' DeMarcus Cousins (12) is fouled by Serbia's Miroslav Raduljica

Source: Associated Press

Cousins agreed today to accept a one-year deal to join the two-time defending NBA champions for NZ$7.9 million. The terms were confirmed to The Associated Press by a person directly involved in the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed.

It's a low-risk, high-reward move for the Warriors, with Cousins set to return at some point this season once he completes his recovery from tearing his Achilles tendon in January.

And immediately, Cousins' soon-to-be teammates welcomed the move. "The 3rd splash Brother," Stephen Curry tweeted.

Cousins averaged 25.2 points last season for New Orleans, and for his career the six-time All-Star averages 21.5 points and 11 rebounds.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

Watch: Brazilian superstar Neymar takes play-acting to pathetic new level, writhes on the ground in embarrassing fashion

00:15
2
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

'He's just a faker, a diver, a simulator, a play-actor' - Neymar's ridiculous antics anger football world

00:29
3
The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.

Australia heads home from Philippines early after World Cup qualifier brawl

03:52
4
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action.

World Cup Chat: And the Oscar goes to… Neymar! Brazil star's dreadful display steals the show against Mexico

00:29
5
The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.

Watch: Shocking scenes as Australian and Philippines basketball clash descends into ugly all-in brawl

00:24
Clinton Thinn has been found guilty of killing a cellmate in a California prison in 2016.

'Very, very sad' says Nikki Kaye after stepbrother found guilty of first-degree murder over prison attack

The MP said it was "very difficult for all of the families that are affected by this".

03:20
Tagata Pasifika sat down to speak with Alan Wendt, Parliament’s sign language interpreter, about his high-profile role.

Meet the man who interprets the PM’s speeches into sign language

Tagata Pasifika met Alan Wendt, Parliament’s sign language interpreter, about his high-profile role.


00:21
Commuters were given a rare treat this morning as the large mammal fed on a school of fish.

'Come up, come up, where you at?' Motorists get huge surprise as southern right whale feeds on school of fish in Wellington Harbour

Video sent to 1 NEWS shows the large whale lunge feeding close to the shore with birds circling overhead.

03:52
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action.

World Cup Chat: And the Oscar goes to… Neymar! Brazil star's dreadful display steals the show against Mexico

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action.

06:53
The treehouse’s owner was notified by the city council that a complaint had been received about it.

'Find out before you get into trouble' - warning from expert after controversial case of Dunedin council ordering removal of treehouse built by man for his grandsons

The tree hut was built by Trevor Norman for his grandsons Logan, Devon and Ethan.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 