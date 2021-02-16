Game-worn Michael Jordan jersey fetches record $1.9 million sale at auction

A game-worn jersey Michael Jordan used during his time playing college basketball has fetched a record price at auction.

Michael Jordan. Source: Associated Press

The jersey – used by Jordan during his second season at the University of North Carolina – is the only known shirt that can be photo-matched to the legend’s 1982-83 season with the Tar Heels.

The rarity saw the jersey sell for NZ$1.9 million which is three times more than the previous record for a Jordan jersey – a 1986-87 Chicago Bulls top that went for $660,000.

"As the final price tag proves, this jersey has everything any serious collector could possibly want," Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions at Heritage Auctions told ESPN.

The same Tar Heels jersey was sold back in 1999 for just $87,250 which was also a record at the time.

Jordan is considered one of, if not the best, basketball players of all time after leading the Bulls to six NBA championships in the 1990s.

Other Jordan memorabilia, including his rookie cards, continues to smash other previous records too.