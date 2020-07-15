'Game-changing' - Breakers sign Tall Blacks star Tai Webster to one-year deal

The Breakers have managed to recruit star Tall Black Tai Webster, with the point guard signing a one-year deal to play for the Kiwi club next season.

Tai Webster shoots during the FIBA World Cup 2019 group match between New Zealand and Brazil. Source: Getty

Webster will likely start in the backcourt alongside his brother, Corey – an image the 25-year-old admits helped lure him to the club.

“It’s always going to be something special to be playing alongside my brother,” Webster said.

“To come together back to where it all started for us is something I’m looking forward to being part of.”

Another big drawcard was the fact Webster has spent the last two months training alongside other Tall Blacks at the Breakers’ training facility due to Covid-19.

Webster said the idea of playing alongside his friends eventually won him over to signing with the club.

“It was awfully kind of the coaches even to let me come in every day and work out with them, so I was just grateful for that opportunity. That was something they didn’t have to do,” he said.

“It’s tough to come into an environment like this with guys I’ve played alongside before and grew up playing with for a long time and see them working towards something and not wanting to be part of it.

“I want to win. I want to win a championship, that’s all I focus on is winning, that’s the most important thing.”

The signing is being viewed as a huge boost for the Breakers, with Webster labelled a “game-changing import level player” by owner Matt Walsh.

“For Tai to commit to us totally changes our team and allows us to be in the driver’s seat to compete for a championship,” Walsh said.

“It’s massive because signing a local at the point guard position who is a top import level, allows us to now go out and focus on getting Scottie Hopson back.

“With all other teams likely to be importing their point guards, we’ve secured the best Kiwi point guard in the world whose international class is undeniable.”