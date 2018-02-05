Furious Steven Adams receives technical foul for arguing with ref after Russell Westbrook denied monster dunk

Brook Lopez scored 20 points, Julius Randle added 19 and the Los Angeles Lakers sent the Oklahoma City Thunder to their fourth straight loss, 108-104 this morning.

Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points and Brandon Ingram added 16 for the Lakers, who have won six of eight.

Russell Westbrook scored 36 points and Paul George added 26 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City had won eight in a row before its current skid.

The Lakers took an 82-79 lead into the fourth quarter. Westbrook checked back in with the Lakers leading 87-84 and just over eight minutes remaining.

The Lakers went up 98-90 on a fast break layup by Josh Hart. Ingram made a layup for the Lakers and George fouled him.

George argued the call and was issued a technical foul with 3:32 left. Ingram and Clarkson each made a free throw to give the Lakers a 10-point lead. The Lakers pushed the lead to 12 before the Thunder rallied.