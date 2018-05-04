 

Full schedule released for NBL v NBA pre-season match ups

Source:

AAP

A clash between Melbourne United and Ben Simmons' Philadelphia 76ers highlights seven games to be played between NBL teams and NBA sides this year.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) drives against Boston Celtics forward Al Horford during the first quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

76ers star Ben Simmons was shot down completely by the Celtics in game two.

Source: Associated Press

With more games and teams added for the second year of NBL v NBA pre-season clashes, the Adelaide 36ers, Melbourne United, New Zealand Breakers, Perth Wildcats and Sydney Kings will all play in the US from September 28-October 5.

The first game pits NBL champions Melbourne United against the Philadelphia 76ers on September 28 at the Wells Fargo Centre.

The 76ers are led by Australian point guard and 2018 Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons and their head coach Brett Brown, a former coach of the Australian national men's team.

On September 29, the Perth Wildcats will play Australians Joe Ingles and Dante Exum of the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Former NBA player Andrew Bogut and the Sydney Kings will then face the LA Clippers at the Stan Sheriff Centre in Honolulu, Hawaii on September 30, before the Phoenix Suns host the

New Zealand Breakers at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 3.

The schedule culminates on October 5 with three games: Perth Wildcats against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Centre; Melbourne United against the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank

Arena in Toronto, Canada, and the Adelaide 36ers playing the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Schedule:
September 28 - Philadelphia 76ers v Melbourne United - Wells Fargo Centre, Philadelphia
September 29 - Utah Jazz v Perth Wildcats - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Utah
September 30 - LA Clippers v Sydney Kings - Stan Sheriff Centre, Honolulu
October 3 - Phoenix Suns v New Zealand Breakers - Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix
October 5 - Denver Nuggets v Perth Wildcats - Pepsi Centre, Denver
October 5 - Toronto Raptors v Melbourne United - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
October 5 - Utah Jazz v Adelaide 36ers - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Utah

