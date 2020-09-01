Former OKC star Russell Westbrook throws away Rockets' chance to win series, Thunder force game seven

Chris Paul gave the Oklahoma City Thunder at least one more game in the bubble, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter for a 104-100 victory over the Houston Rockets this afternoon in Game 6 of a Western Conference first-round series.

Paul made two free throws with 13.1 seconds left and the game tied at 100, and Danilo Gallinari added two more after a turnover by Russell Westbrook to finish it off.

Game 7 will be Thursday NZT, with the winner advancing to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

It gives the West two Game 7s, with Denver and Utah set to play theirs tomorrow.

Gallinari added 25 points.