Former OKC star Russell Westbrook throws away Rockets' chance to win series, Thunder force game seven

Source:  Associated Press

Chris Paul gave the Oklahoma City Thunder at least one more game in the bubble, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter for a 104-100 victory over the Houston Rockets this afternoon in Game 6 of a Western Conference first-round series.

Westbrook's turnover with less than 10s left in the game allowed his former teammates to wrap up a 104-100 win. Source: SKY

Paul made two free throws with 13.1 seconds left and the game tied at 100, and Danilo Gallinari added two more after a turnover by Russell Westbrook to finish it off.

Game 7 will be Thursday NZT, with the winner advancing to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

It gives the West two Game 7s, with Denver and Utah set to play theirs tomorrow.

Gallinari added 25 points.

James Harden had 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Rockets, while Robert Covington had 18 points and Westbrook scored 17 in his second game back from a right quadriceps strain.

Basketball
