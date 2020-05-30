Former NBA star delivers powerful speech in remembrance of 'twin' George Floyd

NBA veteran Stephen Jackson says he'll use his platform and “everything I have to get a conviction” for the four Minneapolis police officers who were fired after George Floyd’s death.

Jackson, like Floyd, is from Houston and they were friends. The handcuffed black man died after pleading for air as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested today and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The charges were announced shortly after Jackson spoke at a news conference organised by activists at Minneapolis City Hall.

Actor Jamie Foxx and Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns were among those in attendance.

Jackson is 42. He played for eight NBA teams from 2000-2013 and won a championship in 2003 with the San Antonio Spurs.

He and Floyd called each other “twin” because of their resemblance.