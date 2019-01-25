Former Breakers star Shawn Long confirms move to Melbourne United

Import Shawn Long's NBL move to Melbourne United has been confirmed for the 2019-20 season.

"In a league where we have some very high-level centres, I think Shawn has a skillset that is different to all the other elite centres in the league," United coach Dean Vickerman said.

Long, who lit up the NBL last season when playing for the New Zealand Breakers, is known for his dominance at both ends of the court.

The 206cm power forward/centre was second in the league last season for rebound averages (9.1) and blocks (1.5) per game.

Originally hailing from Louisiana, Long also finished in the top five for average points per game with 18.1.

Long played 18 NBA games for the Philadelphia 76ers for a game average of 8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 13 minutes.

Philadelphia 76er Shawn Long. Source: Getty

"Two local spots and one import spot remain to be filled now, so we continue to seek out the absolute best local products that we can," Vickerman said.

"Once we achieve that, we will understand the skillset required from that final import, which we still believe will be in that small forward/power forward skillset."

Long's athleticism was evident from the moment he stepped on court for the Breakers in his debut NBL season.