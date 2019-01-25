TODAY |

Former Breakers star Shawn Long confirms move to Melbourne United

AAP
More From
Basketball
Breakers

Import Shawn Long's NBL move to Melbourne United has been confirmed for the 2019-20 season.

"In a league where we have some very high-level centres, I think Shawn has a skillset that is different to all the other elite centres in the league," United coach Dean Vickerman said.

Long, who lit up the NBL last season when playing for the New Zealand Breakers, is known for his dominance at both ends of the court.

The 206cm power forward/centre was second in the league last season for rebound averages (9.1) and blocks (1.5) per game.

Originally hailing from Louisiana, Long also finished in the top five for average points per game with 18.1.

Long played 18 NBA games for the Philadelphia 76ers for a game average of 8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 13 minutes.

Philadelphia 76er Shawn Long.
Philadelphia 76er Shawn Long. Source: Getty

"Two local spots and one import spot remain to be filled now, so we continue to seek out the absolute best local products that we can," Vickerman said.

"Once we achieve that, we will understand the skillset required from that final import, which we still believe will be in that small forward/power forward skillset."

Long's athleticism was evident from the moment he stepped on court for the Breakers in his debut NBL season.

He posted a career-high 33 points against Perth - two days after dropping 28 points and grabbing 18 rebounds against the Adelaide 36ers.

SKYCITY Breaks Shawn Long Slam Dunks. SKYCITY Breakers vs Perth Wildcats, ANBL Basketball League, Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand, 23 November 2018. Copyright photo: Calden Jamieson / www.photosport.nz
Breakers centre Shawn Long Slam Dunks. Source: Photosport
More From
Basketball
Breakers
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
The two former world heavyweight champions traded turns throwing combinations at Kevin Barry and other trainers.
Joseph Parker joined by Tyson Fury for intense ring session at Las Vegas training camp
2
Canterbury teen on the cusp of turning love of scooter riding into full-time professional career
3
The team hosted Argentina for two Tests this week and showed they’re a top side.
Deaf Blacks, NZ's hearing-impaired rugby team, thriving despite funding struggle
4
The 18-year-old turned down offers from some of the biggest US colleges to play for the Auckland club.
'Like NBA with training wheels' - How US media, basketball world reacted to Breakers signing top Texas prospect RJ Hampton
5
Black Caps Skipper Kane Williamson meets The Queen.
Watch as Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson has a chuckle after meeting the Queen
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
00:37
The 18-year-old turned down offers from some of the biggest US colleges to play for the Auckland club.

Texas teen RJ Hampton revealed as The Breakers' star signing
1 NEWS

Kawhi Leonard stars in Toronto win as Raptors bring NBA Finals to Canada for the first time
1 NEWS

Kawhi Leonard inspires Toronto Raptors' comeback victory over Milwaukee Bucks
1 NEWS

Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard star in Raptors' big win over Bucks as Toronto level NBA play-off series