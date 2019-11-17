Former Breakers player Glen Rice Jr fails to appear in District Court over assault charge

Controversial former Breakers player Glen Rice Jr failed to turn up to his case review hearing at the Auckland District Court today.

Glen Rice Jnr. Source: Photosport

His lawyer Peter Tomlinson explained to Judge Emma Parsons that the American is currently in Texas.

The 29-year-old Rice was arrested in Auckland last November.

He was charged with assault with intent to injure, following an incident at a downtown bar. Rice has pleaded not guilty.

Rice’s bail will continue, with police accepting there is an inability to comply with the current bail conditions – due to the current travel restrictions around the world.

A date for a judge-alone trial will be set in August.