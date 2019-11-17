TODAY |

Former Breakers player Glen Rice Jr fails to appear in District Court over assault charge

Source:  1 NEWS

Controversial former Breakers player Glen Rice Jr failed to turn up to his case review hearing at the Auckland District Court today.

Glen Rice Jnr. Source: Photosport

His lawyer Peter Tomlinson explained to Judge Emma Parsons that the American is currently in Texas.

The 29-year-old Rice was arrested in Auckland last November.

He was charged with assault with intent to injure, following an incident at a downtown bar. Rice has pleaded not guilty.

Rice’s bail will continue, with police accepting there is an inability to comply with the current bail conditions – due to the current travel restrictions around the world.

A date for a judge-alone trial will be set in August.


Basketball
Breakers
