Former Breakers guard RJ Hampton traded after playing just 25 NBA games

Former Breakers point guard RJ Hampton has been traded by NBA franchise Denver Nuggets to the Orlando Magic, ESPN are reporting.

The 20-year-old six-foot-four guard was included in a trade package for Magic forward Aaron Gordon as the Nuggets seek to strengthen their roster before the postseason.

Hampton only played 25 games for the Nuggets, averaging 2.6 points in less than ten minutes a game since being drafted 24th overall last year.

A former five-star high school recruit, Hampton came under the spotlight when he decided to forgo American college basketball to move to New Zealand and the Breakers.

He joined fellow American LaMelo Ball - who played for the Illawarra Hawks - in the NBL for the 2019-20 season as part of the league's Next Stars programme that targeted talented high school graduates in the United States.

Ball was drafted third by the Charlotte Hornets and looked on track to become the NBA's Rookie of the Year before fracturing his hand last week.

It is likely Hampton will be afforded more opportunities to showcase his skills with the Magic.

The Orlando franchise have a poor record this season, languishing in 14th spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 15-29, and traded away their three best players - Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Gordon - this morning at the NBA's trade deadline.