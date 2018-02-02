Fired up Russell Westbrook shoves Nuggets fan after loss at the buzzer, Steven Adams gives interloper death stare

Gary Harris made the winning three-pointer at the buzzer and finished with 25 points to lift the Denver Nuggets to a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder today.

After the match winner from Harris a Nuggets fan made his way onto the court to gloat in front of Oklahoma's star Russell Westbrook.

The fan yelled in Westbrook's face before the OKC Thunder guard gave him a one-handed shove to the chest.

Officials and security arrived soon after the incident and made sure nothing more escalated.

Nikola Jokic added his third triple-double of the season with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists, including the inbounds pass to Harris with 1.4 seconds remaining.

Harris grabbed the ball and put it up for the win before running off the court, his hand held high in celebration.

Jamal Murray had 33 points to lead the Nuggets, who had lost their previous two games by a total of three points when they missed last-second shots.