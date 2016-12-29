Fired up NBA star Carmelo Anthony ejected after ugly on-court scuffle

NBA star Carmelo Anthony was ejected during the New York Knicks' clash with the Atlanta Hawks after he was bounced on a flagrant 2 foul for hitting Hawk Thabo Sefolosha while the pair went for a second-quarter rebound today.

Originally, both Anthony and Sefolosha were called for technical fouls but after the refs reviewed the play, they banished Anthony 3:08 before halftime.

Justin Holiday shot from the top of the arc and Anthony and Sefolosha went for the rebound. Replays showed Anthony hitting the Hawk in the head with his forearm, resulting in the ejection.

The Knicks eventually lost the game 102-98 in overtime.