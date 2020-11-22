'Fiercely competitive and driven to succeed' - Pelicans hail arrival of Steven Adams

NBA side the New Orleans Pelicans have hailed the arrival of New Zealand's Steven Adams, who has joined the club from Oklahoma City Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams (12) drives against Houston Rockets' P.J. Tucker (17) during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series. Source: Associated Press

Adams joined OKC in the 2013 draft, going on to make 530 appearances in seven seasons.

He is in the franchise's top five for rebounds, steals, blocks, points, games and assists.

“Steven Adams will hold a special place in our organisational legacy,” said general manager Sam Presti.

“On and off the floor, Steven contributed to our teams and community in unique ways and his place in Thunder history is secured.”

Adams is heading to Louisiana alongside Milwaukee's Eric Bledsoe.

“Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe are not only fiercely competitive and driven to succeed at the highest levels, they are proven winners with a team-first mentality,” Pelicans executive David Griffin said.