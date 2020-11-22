'Fiercely competitive and driven to succeed' - Pelicans hail arrival of Steven Adams

NBA side the New Orleans Pelicans have hailed the arrival of New Zealand's Steven Adams, who has joined the club from Oklahoma City Thunder.
Adams joined OKC in the 2013 draft, going on to make 530 appearances in seven seasons.
He is in the franchise's top five for rebounds, steals, blocks, points, games and assists.
“Steven Adams will hold a special place in our organisational legacy,” said general manager Sam Presti.
“On and off the floor, Steven contributed to our teams and community in unique ways and his place in Thunder history is secured.”
Adams is heading to Louisiana alongside Milwaukee's Eric Bledsoe.
“Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe are not only fiercely competitive and driven to succeed at the highest levels, they are proven winners with a team-first mentality,” Pelicans executive David Griffin said.
“As we continue to build towards the sustainable success our ownership demands and our fans so richly deserve, we are grateful to be able to do so with such high-quality teammates and human beings.”