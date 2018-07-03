 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


FIBA begin disciplinary proceedings against Australia, Philippines after 'basketbrawl'

share

Source:

Associated Press

Basketball's international governing body has opened disciplinary hearings against Australia and the Philippines after a wild brawl that included Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker broke out in their Basketball World Cup qualifying game.

The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.
Source: ESPN

The fight spilled into the area behind the baseline and video showed a chair being thrown at the back of an Australia player either by a fan or member of the Philippines team staff. Former NBA player Andray Blatche, now playing for the Philippines, appeared to throw multiple punches, while Maker came at a Philippines player with legs flying high as it continued.

A total of 13 players were ejected after the melee that began in the third quarter of Australia's 89-53 victory following a collision in the lane. The game continued with just three players from the Philippines.

Anthony Moore, chief executive of Australian basketball, apologized to fans in a statement, adding that "this is not the spirit in which sport should be played and certainly not in the spirit in which we aim to play basketball."

The Australians later tweeted that everyone on their team was safe and well . The Bucks said they would have no comment about Maker.

FIBA says a decision will be announced in the coming days.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

Watch: Brazilian superstar Neymar takes play-acting to pathetic new level, writhes on the ground in embarrassing fashion

00:15
2
Belgium's Nacer Chadli, third left, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's third goal during the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. Chadli scored once in Belgium's 3-2 victory. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Belgium break Japanese hearts, score winning goal with final kick of game to secure quarter-final place against Brazil

00:29
3
The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.

Watch: Shocking scenes as Australian and Philippines basketball clash descends into ugly all-in brawl

00:29
4
The Swiss maestro cruised to an emphatic opening victory against Dusan Lajovic.

Watch: Roger Federer oozes class, wins in straight sets to get Wimbledon underway

00:15
5
The star forward was on target in his side's 2-0 win in Samara.

Watch: Magical Neymar leaves three Mexican rivals floundering with deft back heel, leads Brazil into World Cup quarter-finals


03:29
Scott Donaldson said being pushed backwards by storms for days on end was de-motivating during his two-month voyage.

Solo trans-Tasman kayaker Scott Donaldson spent night in hospital with son after two-month voyage

The trip was undertaken, fittingly, to benefit Asthma New Zealand and Asthma Australia.

00:33
Now, the difficult task of getting the group to safety begins.

Watch: First images of youth football team and coach trapped inside Thai cave for over a week released - 'You are very strong'

The boys can be seen perching on a slope inside the cave, dressed in shorts and t-shirts, asking what day it is.

Family members smile after hearing the news that the missing 12 boys and their soccer coach have been found, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. A Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their coach have been found alive in the cave where they went missing over a week ago in northern Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Rescuers find 12 boys and football coach trapped in Thailand cave alive, 'but the operation isn't over'

A leading American cave rescue expert said many challenges remain for the rescuers.

17:41
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

Sunday explores why so many Kiwis are in work but still struggling to fund the basics like rent and food.

Donaldson couldn't believe the welcome he received in New Plymouth.

Live stream: Kiwi kayaker speaks after becoming first to make trans-Tasman journey solo

Scott Donaldson has landed on Kiwi soil after setting off on his journey from Australia in May.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 