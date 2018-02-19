Fergie slammed over 'worst rendition ever' of US national anthem at NBA All Stars game

Source:
Music superstar Fergie has been slammed by social media users for performing the "worst rendition ever" of the US national anthem while opening the NBA All Stars game in Los Angeles today.
The Black Eyed Peas star performed a slow bluesy rendition of the iconic Star Spangled Banner which quickly drew a backlash on social media site Twitter.
Twitter user John Middlekauf simply tweeted, "Worst rendition ever?"
While @CoryTowns wrote, "LMAOOOOOOOOO FERGIE SOUND LIKE A BODEGA CAT."
The 67th version of the All-Star Game featured teams picked by captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry.
James' team won 148-145, and he was named MVP.
