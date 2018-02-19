 

Basketball


Fergie slammed over 'worst rendition ever' of US national anthem at NBA All Stars game

The bluesy rendition by the Black Eyed Peas star left many people on social media scratching their heads.
The bluesy rendition by the Black Eyed Peas star left many people on social media scratching their heads.

Nine players were shown red cards, as the match between Vitoria and Bahia was abandoned with 11-minutes remaining.

Watch: Punches fly in violent Brazilian football derby dust-up that saw match abandoned

One punter was in the money with this effort in Hamilton.

Hamilton catch-a-million winner to follow through on promise he made mates to share $50,000 prize money

The visitors claimed a three-run win, but NZ will still face Australia in Wednesday's decider.

Aussie spinner ready for another T20 battering on postage stamp Eden Park

Morrison reprised his role from Once Were Warriors to help promote the game across the ditch.

Watch: Temuera Morrison channels Jake the Muss for bizarre Aussie Super Rugby ad -'Too much weights, not enough speed work!'

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Gita will take aim at north-western tip of South Island, but Taranaki and Auckland will also be affected

The massive storm is set to slam into the centre of the country tomorrow.

'Prepare as much as you can' – Jacinda Ardern warns Kiwis in firing line of Cyclone Gita to take warnings 'seriously'

Police are desperate to find those who carried out the attack at the Westgate Bowling Alley last month.

Watch: Thugs brandishing firearms confront terrified staff at Auckland bowling alley, ransacking cash register

Northland school lockdown lifted as police continue hunt for gunman who fired shots at house

Police say it's believed the occupants of the property that was fired at were known to the offender.

