'I felt the finger go in the eye... I felt my eye out of the socket' - Breakers star Akil Mitchell fronts over horrific eye injury
Source:
He said he started joking around while he was on the floor. Mitchell's eye was out of his head, and it was a weird feeling.
Source: 1 NEWS
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.
Source: SKY
Mitchell is smiling today after his eyeball popped out last night in a match.
Source: 1 NEWS
