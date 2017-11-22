 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Experienced Tall Blacks ready for World Cup qualifying showdown against South Korea

share

Source:

NZN

The Tall Blacks plunge into their Basketball World Cup qualifying campaign against South Korea in Wellington on Thursday with limited preparation and high expectations.

NZ coach Paul Henare has selected his 12-man squad to face South Korea tomorrow in Wellington.
Source: 1 NEWS

With just a few days together beforehand, and a quick turnaround to their next game away to Hong Kong on Sunday, coach Paul Henare has named an experienced 12 that he trusts to get the job done.

Europe-based stars Isaac Fotu and Tai Webster have returned, and are joined by Israel-based Corey Webster, along with a core of experienced Breakers players.

Henare says those strong team links will be key against a largely unknown Korean opposition.

"That sort of chemistry and synergy with teammates has a positive impact on the way you play," he said.

While the Tall Blacks have played South Korea as recently as August, Henare says there's little that can be taken from the two times the teams met at the Asia Cup tournament in Lebanon.

A developmental Tall Blacks team was beaten both times: 76-75 in pool play, and 80-71 in the bronze medal match.

"Obviously, playing them twice in Beirut gave us a good insight into the quality of players they have," Henare said.

"We really respect the style that they play and the skillset that they bring.

"We've tried to do as much as we can on the very limited amount of information we have on the Korean team."

New Zealand skipper Mika Vukona, who didn't make the trip to Lebanon for the Asia Cup, says the players that did - including vice-captain Reuben Te Rangi - have been able to give some valuable pointers on what to expect.

"They're obviously a well-drilled team, they're all excellent shooters across the board," he said.

"They're a team that moves really well without the ball, and we're expecting a physical game from them - they're a team that doesn't back down, and we've got a lot of respect for them."

Thursday's match is the first in a series of home and away matches against Korea, Hong Kong and China over a seven-month period as New Zealand look to qualify through the Asian zone for the 2019 World Cup in China.

Tall Blacks: Shea Ili, Tai Webster, Jarrod Kenny, Corey Webster, Reuben Te Rangi, Tom Abercrombie, Jordan Ngatai, Mika Vukona, Isaac Fotu, Tohi Milner-Smith, Alex Pledger, Rob Loe.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

00:56
2
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

00:55
3
The Tongan centre wasn't getting too far ahead of himself, however, saying his side first need to overcome a tough England side to reach the final.

'They would need to bring more police officers and army to Auckland!' Konrad Hurrell on possible RLWC glory for Tonga

00:31
4
The Kiwi centre had to push away Kevin Durant as he and Russell Westbrook went forehead to forehead in a heated exchange.

Steven Adams plays peacemaker, breaks up heated argument between former OKC teammates Westbrook and Durant

02:00
5
The team from Holy Cross College is mixing it with the best young players in the country.

Meet the South Auckland girls turning heads on the cricket pitch

00:27
Brian and Hannah Tamaki's church could now face a substantial tax bill as a result of the deregistration.

Two Destiny Church charities stripped of charitable status for missing financial records filing deadline

The two charities of Brian and Hannah Tamaki could now face a substantial tax bill as a result of deregistration.

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

'This is ocean sprawl' - concerns over $10m extension to Queens Wharf so mega cruise ships can berth in Auckland harbour

Auckland's Tourism department wants to enable cruise ships holding more than 5000 passengers to dock.


00:20
It’s estimated up to 6,000 litres of molasses leaked onto the road near Te Awamutu.

Video: Thousands of litres of molasses cover Waikato road as truck lies on its side after crash

It rolled at 7.40am today on Ngahape Rd, Ngahape.


00:29
Many Zimbabweans are celebrating the end of Robert Mugabe’s reign – as this reporter found out.

Watch: 'I have no words' - Zimbabwe woman breaks down in tears of joy over Mugabe's resignation live on TV

Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe today resigned after 37 years in power.

00:22
Zimbabweans took to the streets on their feet and in vehicles to celebrate.

Watch: Wild celebrations on streets of Harare as Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe president

The streets of Zimbabwe's capital today erupted in dancing, singing, honking and cheers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 