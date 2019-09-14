Exclusive: Corey Webster offered Breakers over $100k of his own money to leave but was rebuffed

Tall Blacks star Corey Webster has offered the Breakers over $100,000 of his own money as part of a payment package to leave the club so he could join the Turkish basketball league this summer.

1 NEWS can confirm Webster offered the money along with a further $25,000 from Turkish club Darüşşafaka to the Breakers yesterday but the club has declined the offer.

It comes after Webster, who turned heads with his impressive performances for the Tall Blacks at this year's World Cup, was denied a release request earlier this week which left the guard feeling unsettled.

But Breakers owner Matt Walsh reiterated to 1 NEWS this morning Webster is a key player in their quest for an NBL championship.

"We have told Darüşşafaka and his [Webster] agents the number that it would take and they haven’t been willing to go there," Walsh said.

"Of course this would be good for the club financially but our goal is to win a championship and Corey is a major part of that.

"Corey is like having an extra import and he's too important to our team to let go at this point."

1 NEWS understands the sum Walsh and the Breakers are requesting is approximately $250,000.

Webster told 1 NEWS earlier he still loves playing for the Breakers but the opportunity presented to him in Europe was rare.

"I wanted to leave because I got an amazing opportunity to play in the Euro, one of the biggest and best leagues in the world. They play in the EuroLeague so they travel all over Europe and play," Webster said.

"I love the Breakers. The Breakers have been a huge part of my life. This is not about not loving this club - it was just about an amazing opportunity no one would turn down,” he said.