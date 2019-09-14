TODAY |

Exclusive: Corey Webster offered Breakers over $100k of his own money to leave but was rebuffed

1 NEWS
More From
Basketball
Breakers

Tall Blacks star Corey Webster has offered the Breakers over $100,000 of his own money as part of a payment package to leave the club so he could join the Turkish basketball league this summer.

1 NEWS can confirm Webster offered the money along with a further $25,000 from Turkish club Darüşşafaka to the Breakers yesterday but the club has declined the offer.

It comes after Webster, who turned heads with his impressive performances for the Tall Blacks at this year's World Cup, was denied a release request earlier this week which left the guard feeling unsettled.

But Breakers owner Matt Walsh reiterated to 1 NEWS this morning Webster is a key player in their quest for an NBL championship.

"We have told Darüşşafaka and his [Webster] agents the number that it would take and they haven’t been willing to go there," Walsh said.

"Of course this would be good for the club financially but our goal is to win a championship and Corey is a major part of that.

"Corey is like having an extra import and he's too important to our team to let go at this point."

1 NEWS understands the sum Walsh and the Breakers are requesting is approximately $250,000.

Webster told 1 NEWS earlier he still loves playing for the Breakers but the opportunity presented to him in Europe was rare.

"I wanted to leave because I got an amazing opportunity to play in the Euro, one of the biggest and best leagues in the world. They play in the EuroLeague so they travel all over Europe and play," Webster said.

"I love the Breakers. The Breakers have been a huge part of my life. This is not about not loving this club - it was just about an amazing opportunity no one would turn down,” he said.

"I’m 30 years old now, don’t have too many opportunities to establish myself in Europe, to earn the money that I think I deserve."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The star guard has been approached to leave the Breakers after his performances at the World Cup. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Basketball
Breakers
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:10
Watch: Team NZ's high-tech monohull put through its paces off Auckland
2
Exclusive: Corey Webster offered Breakers over $100k of his own money to leave but was rebuffed
3
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Steven Adams ranked 40th in NBA's Top 100 players heading into new season

Basketball giants USA knocked out in World Cup quarter-finals by France
01:21

Breakers owner re-affirms commitment to NZ basketball after Dillon Boucher exit

Tall Blacks stun European giants Turkey in final World Cup game with one-point win