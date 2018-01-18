'Everyone tells me I look like old mate' – Steven Adams has commentators laughing with Game of Thrones comparison

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams was his usual self in his post match interview, following his Oklahoma City Thunder side's 114-90 win over the Los Angeles Lakers this afternoon.

Adams was in phenomenal form for the Thunder, scoring 21 points as well as grabbing 10 rebounds for his third straight double-double.

Impressed with his performance, the commentators decided to mic the Kiwi star up for a post-match chat - asking him about his thoughts on the series' 2019 delay, and his uncanny resemblance with the character Khal Drogo.

"I haven't actually seen it, but everyone says I look like old mate on there," he said.