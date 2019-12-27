Euro-stepping Steven Adams not enough to get Thunder over the line against Memphis

Jonas Valanciunas scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies held onto the lead this time against Oklahoma City, beating the Thunder 110-97 today in the second meeting between the teams in eight days.

Tyus Jones added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting for Memphis, which blew a 24-point third-quarter lead during its last visit to Oklahoma City on December 18 and lost 126-122. That started a stretch in which the Grizzles dropped three out of four games.

The burly Valanciunas went 9 of 11 from the field and fuelled an 8-0 run early in the fourth quarter that essentially put the game away.

Brandon Clarke scored 15 points for Memphis, going 6 of 7 from the floor.