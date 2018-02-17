 

English quick Liam Plunkett ruled out of NZ tour with hamstring injury

An ongoing hamstring injury has ruled paceman Liam Plunkett out of England's tour of New Zealand.

Plunkett will fly home after the recurrence of a strain during the team's 12-run loss to New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old suffered a grade one tear in his left hamstring midway through last month's one-day international series against Australia but remained with the team with the hope of featuring in the Twenty20 tri-series.

A replacement for the Yorkshire seamer is expected to be named next week.

Meanwhile, captain Eoin Morgan is expected to return for Sunday's T20 match at Seddon Park, having missed winless England's last two matches in the tri-series with a groin problem.

