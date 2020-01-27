Emotional Dwayne Wade leads tributes to Kobe Bryant

Tributes are pouring in from across the globe for NBA great Kobe Bryant, killed in a helicopter crash in southern California aged 41.



US President Donald Trump, Usain Bolt, Tom Brady, Whoopi Goldberg, Lennox Lewis, Andy Murray and Justin Bieber are among those to pay their respects to the five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star on social media.



Bryant, regarded as one of the best players of all time, represented the Los Angeles Lakers for all of his 20-year career and also won two Olympic gold medals before retiring in 2016.



"That is terrible news!" Trump said on Twitter of the tragedy near Clabasas on Sunday, which has also claimed the lives of eight others including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna.



Joel Embiid, a three-time NBA All-Star playing for Bryant's hometown team the Philadelphia 76ers, said he took up basketball after watching "legend" Bryant in action and wanted to emulate him.



The Cameroon-born centre wrote: "Man I don't even know where to start. I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I'm so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND"



Laker legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweeted: "Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete."



Former record-breaking Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt tweeted: "Still can't believe" along with a photo of him with Bryant.

Tom Brady, the six-time Super Bowl winner, wrote: "We miss you already Kobe"



Shooting guard Dwyane Wade, who won three NBA titles with the Miami Heat and was a team-mate of Bryant's with the United States, wrote: "Nooooooooooo God please No!"



Team USA wrote: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of two-time Olympic champion Kobe Bryant. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."



Former world heavyweight boxing champion Lennox Lewis put a picture of Bryant on his Twitter account simply accompanied by the word "Heartbroken".



Three-time grand slam tennis champion Andy Murray also paid tribute to Bryant, saying on an Instagram story "This has hit me hard", while adding "Thinking of all his family, friends and colleagues."



Scores of footballers tweeted their shock and sadness, including US striker Alex Morgan, Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford and Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku.



Serie A giants AC Milan tweeted: "We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant."



Singer Bieber also put an old picture of him alongside Bryant on Instagram, saying: "It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba.

Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!



At the Staples Centre in LA, the home venue of the Lakers, people were already leaving tributes in memory of Bryant at lunch time.



The National Basketball Players Association says it is stunned and devastated by the news of Bryant's death.



"Words cannot express his impact on our players, the NBA and the game of basketball," it tweeted.

