TODAY |

Embiid outplays Antetokounmpo as 76ers thump the Bucks

Source:  Associated Press

Joel Embiid outplayed Giannis Antetokounmpo in Philadelphia's first home Christmas game in 31 years, collecting 31 points and 11 rebounds to help the 3-point happy 76ers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-109 today.

Joel Embiid. Source: Associated Press

Tobias Harris sank five 3s, Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz each had four and even Embiid hit three as part of Philly's season-high 21 3s (on 44 attempts) against a Bucks team that had the best record in the NBA.

Harris and Al Horford hit 3s over the final 90 seconds to push back a late Bucks run, and the Sixers improved to 16-2 at home.

Khris Middleton scored 31 points for Milwaukee, and Antetokounmpo had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Antetokounmpo got flustered over a perceived missed call and was whistled for a technical in the fourth.

Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live: Boult strikes as Black Caps make dream start to the Boxing Day Test
2
'What a legend' - Ross Taylor given Christmas gift to remember ahead of Boxing Day Test
3
Richie McCaw at six, no Nonu, Retallick or Conrad Smith in BBC's team of the decade
4
Ben Stokes' father Ged in 'critical condition' in South African hospital
5
Canterbury mystery-spinner shines in Super Smash win over Central Districts
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

US import Scotty Hopson comes to the fore with 24 as Breakers down Phoenix

Russell Westbrook, James Harden fire Rockets to comeback win over Clippers

Lebron-led Lakers go down to Greek Freak's Bucks in showdown of NBA's top teams
00:30

Thunder players including Steven Adams evacuated after Oklahoma mall shooting