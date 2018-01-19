 

Edgar Sosa in doubt for Breakers' crunch match with Cairns

Edgar Sosa is in doubt for the New Zealand Breakers' NBL clash in Cairns although he will travel to the place where he showcased his match-winning temperament 10 weeks ago.

Sosa was to fly with his team-mates today ahead of Saturday's clash with the Taipans, nursing an ankle injury picked up during the 98-81 home win over Melbourne United.

He limped off soon after halftime in the table-topping game, seemingly sparking a Melbourne revival before the Breakers found their second wind.

The result left the Breakers, Melbourne and Perth all sharing a 13-7 record at the top of the standings.

Coach Paul Henare is taking Cairns (9-13) seriously and will hope his electric American guard - who scored 14 first-quarter points against Melbourne - gets late clearance to suit up

"Edgar laid a really good platform, he was really aggressive and assertive," Henare said after the game.

"So when a guy like that goes down, it's one of those on the fly adjustments.

"We have guys who can come in and fill a role but it changes the dynamic of the team for a long period and I think that's what happened."

Sosa shot a match-winning three-point shot when the Breakers beat the Taipans 73-70 in Cairns in a fifth-round clash 10 weeks ago.

The Auckland-based club lead their season series 2-1 but Henare is expecting a furious performance from the home side.

He is demanding the same sort of intent which led to Melbourne's first loss in eight games.

"I could really see that focus and level of intensity in their eyes. I've seen that not enough this year, but it's a great time to come out," he said.

"But the Taipans are in desperation mode to keep their season alive."

