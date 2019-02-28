TODAY |

Dwyane Wade banks in ridiculous buzzer beating three-pointer to lift Heat past Warriors

Dwyane Wade banked in a straightaway three-pointer as time expired and the Miami Heat wasted a 24-point lead before rallying to beat the Golden State Warriors 126-125 today.

Wade scored 25 points to help Miami snap a six-game home losing streak.

Wade took a victory lap, waving a towel as the fans roared and "This Is My House" was displayed on the video boards.

Goran Dragic led the Heat with 27 points. Josh Richardson added 21, and Miami made 18 three-pointers.

Klay Thompson scored 36 points for the Warriors. Kevin Durant added 29, but missed a free throw with 14 seconds left that kept the Heat within two points.

Durant made the second of two on that trip, and Wade delivered on the ensuing possession for the biggest win of Miami's season.

Stephen Curry had 24 points for the Warriors, a half-game ahead of Denver for the Western Conference lead.

