TODAY |

Draymond Green re-commits to Golden State with $153m contract

Associated Press
More From
Basketball

Draymond Green entered this offseason vowing that the Golden State Warriors would remain a contender for NBA titles. His opinion hasn't changed.

Green and the Warriors have agreed on the terms of a four-year extension worth nearly US$100 million (NZ$153m), a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was unsigned, though that was expected to be completed imminently. ESPN first reported the agreement, citing Green's agent, Rich Paul.

Green's new deal will start with the 2020-21 season, so he is under contract through 2023-24. Klay Thompson signed a five-year, US$190 million  (NZ $290m) extension with the Warriors last month, and Stephen Curry is under contract through the 2021-22 season, so three major pieces of the Warriors' half-decade of success are now locked up for at least three more years.

"I think everybody thinks it's kind of the end of us," Green said in June, after the Warriors lost a six-game series to Toronto in the NBA Finals and saw their run of two straight titles come to an end. "But that's just not smart. We're not done yet. ... But, yeah, I hear a lot of that noise, 'It's the end of a run' and all that jazz. I don't see it happening though. We'll be back."

The Warriors added All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell this summer, while losing two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to Brooklyn as well as parting way with Andre Iguodala, DeMarcus Cousins and Shaun Livingston. So in many ways it will be a different Golden State team this coming season, when the five-time defending Western Conference champion begins playing its home games in the new Chase Center in San Francisco after moving from Oakland's Oracle Arena.

But the core — Curry, Green and, when he returns from his ACL injury, Thompson — will still be around.

"Our core — myself, Klay, Draymond, adding D'Angelo and a lot of hungry, young guys trying to prove themselves in the league — it will look different in terms of the lineups and things like that," Curry said last month. "But the expectations of how we play and that championship-caliber basketball, that's going to be for us always be the motivation and the challenge."

Over the past five seasons, the Warriors have won 77% of their games, including playoffs — a total of 399 wins, 100 more than any other NBA team in that span. Green has been an enormous part of that success.

He is one of the league's elite defenders, a five-time All-NBA defensive team selection and the defensive player of the year in the 2016-17 season. Green, Curry and Thompson are the lone remaining Warriors players to have been on each of their last three NBA championship teams, in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Green averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game last season. Only four other NBA players — LeBron James, Ben Simmons, Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook — averaged at least that much in all of those stat categories.

Including playoff games, Green also had six triple-doubles last season. That tied him for seventh most in the NBA.

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) reacts after feeding an alley-oop pass for a dunk by Kevin Durant, left, during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Draymond Green celebrates a Kevin Durant bucket. Source: Associated Press
More From
Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sir Brian Lochore.
'Gave me my first All Blacks jersey' - Tributes flow after death of NZ rugby great Sir Brian Lochore
2
The 37-year old wound back the clock with a vintage display for Toronto against Brampton.
Brendon McCullum defies his age with six-laden knock in Canadian T20
3
21/07/2019 - Netball - Vitality Netball World Cup Final- Australia v New Zealand - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England - New Zealand captain Laura Langman holds the Netball World Cup trophy with Maria Folau, Phoenix Karaka & Shannon Saunders after victory over Australia. Copyright photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com / www.photosport.nz
'Nothing is going to break us' - Noeline Taurua reveals Silver Ferns backed Maria Folau amid husband Israel's saga
4
The blockbusting winger held the ball in one hand, pushed off two defenders with the other to score in Fiji’s win over Canada.
Fijians bounce back from loss to Japan with comprehensive win over Canada in Suva
5
The Warriors were humiliated by a classy Canberra outfit at Mt Smart Stadium.
Warriors produce embarrassing performance as classy Canberra Raiders dish out Mt Smart hiding
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
1 NEWS

Breakers' superstar recruit RJ Hampton getting behind the All Blacks ahead of his move to NZ
RJ Hampton

Breakers' coveted US recruit RJ Hampton signs multi-million dollar deal with Chinese brand
00:41
The Kiwi NBL club have signed the 19-year-old to a three-year deal.

Breakers sign rising Chinese star from NBA's Global Academy - 'He's not your usual point guard'
01:56
A squad of high school basketball players from the North Harbour is enjoying a triumphant return home after winning a 175-team tournament in Dallas.

NZ high school basketball players take on - and beat - American teams