Draymond Green mocks LeBron after slamming him to the floor at Oracle Arena

It was bad enough that Cleveland went into the halftime break trailing Golden State 79-48 today, then LeBron James was mocked for taking a 'dive'.
Commentators deemed his collision with Draymond Green a 'regular foul' which was why the Oracle Arena booed the Cavaliers star as he lay face down on the hardwood.
A few even applauded Green who mimicked the way LeBron fell as he made his way to the bench.
Either way, the Cavaliers are being beaten up both on and off the score board which should only make things more interesting when they meet next.
