Draymond Green mocks LeBron after slamming him to the floor at Oracle Arena

It was bad enough that Cleveland went into the halftime break trailing Golden State 79-48 today, then LeBron James was mocked for taking a 'dive'.

Commentators deemed his collision with Draymond Green a 'regular foul' which was why the Oracle Arena booed the Cavaliers star as he lay face down on the hardwood.

A few even applauded Green who mimicked the way LeBron fell as he made his way to the bench.