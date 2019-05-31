Drake trolls Golden State Warriors, wears Steph Curry's father's Toronto jersey

Canadian rap star Drake is wearing a Curry jersey for Game I of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

Dell Curry, that is.

Stephen Curry's father ended his career as a member of the Raptors, and Drake was wearing his purple-and-black No. 30 jersey as he watched from his courtside seat near the Raptors' bench.

The rapper and Raptors' global ambassador was animated well before the game started, gesturing to fans and arena workers all around him.

Rapper Drake and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors exchange words during a timeout in the first quarter during Game One of the 2019 NBA finals between Golden State and Toronto. Source: Getty