TODAY |

Drake trolls Golden State Warriors, wears Steph Curry's father's Toronto jersey

Associated Press
More From
Basketball

Canadian rap star Drake is wearing a Curry jersey for Game I of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

Dell Curry, that is.

Stephen Curry's father ended his career as a member of the Raptors, and Drake was wearing his purple-and-black No. 30 jersey as he watched from his courtside seat near the Raptors' bench.

The rapper and Raptors' global ambassador was animated well before the game started, gesturing to fans and arena workers all around him.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Rapper Drake and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors exchange words during a timeout in the first quarter during Game One of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Rapper Drake and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors exchange words during a timeout in the first quarter during Game One of the 2019 NBA finals between Golden State and Toronto. Source: Getty

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league had talked to Drake and his manager about some of his antics —he rubbed Toronto coach Nick Nurse's shoulders during one game in the conference finals— and Silver says he believed they ended the discussions in a good place.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Rapper Drake is seen wearing a Dell Curry jersey before Game One of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Rapper Drake is seen wearing a Dell Curry jersey before Game One of the 2019 NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Source: Getty
More From
Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:18
Albert Almora Jr. said as a father, seeing the young girl get hurt left him speechless.
Distraught MLB player collapses in tears after foul ball hits girl in the stands
2
Rupeni Caucaunibuca.
Former Blues star Rupeni Caucaunibuca reveals he's bankrupt to warn others
3
TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Rapper Drake and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors exchange words during a timeout in the first quarter during Game One of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Drake trolls Golden State Warriors, wears Steph Curry's father's Toronto jersey
4
Fans, commentators, players and even Stokes himself were left in awe of the aerial effort.
Ben Stokes opens Cricket World Cup with breath-taking one-handed catch in England's big win over South Africa
5
The two former world heavyweight champions traded turns throwing combinations at Kevin Barry and other trainers.
Joseph Parker joined by Tyson Fury for intense ring session at Las Vegas training camp
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
01:48
A young wave of basketballers is leading the charge on the court, as the pathway to America becomes clearer.

Talented Kiwi basketballers increasingly thriving in US system

00:37
The 18-year-old turned down offers from some of the biggest US colleges to play for the Auckland club.

Texas teen RJ Hampton revealed as The Breakers' star signing
1 NEWS

Kawhi Leonard stars in Toronto win as Raptors bring NBA Finals to Canada for the first time
1 NEWS

Kawhi Leonard inspires Toronto Raptors' comeback victory over Milwaukee Bucks