'I don't like to use the word luck, I think blessed is a better word' - Breakers' Akil Mitchell says a 'miracle' means he can see
Mitchell is smiling today after his eyeball popped out last night in a match.
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.
He said he started joking around while he was on the floor. Mitchell's eye was out of his head, and it was a weird feeling.
