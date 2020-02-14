TODAY |

'I don't give a s*** about the Breakers' - NBL coach's strong words that could yet help Kiwi club make playoffs

Source:  AAP

South East Melbourne Phoenix coach Simon Mitchell has delivered the fiery words the NZ Breakers wanted to hear ahead of an NBL season-defining Melbourne derby.

Brandon Ashley of the Breakers dunks the ball during the NBL Basketball game, South East Melbourne Phoenix V New Zealand Breakers. Source: Photosport

The fourth and final play-off berth will be decided in Sunday's showdown between the Phoenix and Melbourne United, the last game of the regular season.

United simply need to win to set up a semi-final series against the Sydney Kings.

If the Phoenix can conjure an upset in front of their home fans, it will almost certainly leave the Breakers in fourth place.

Mitchell's men have lost their last seven games in a forgettable finish to their inaugural season but, even without injured star Mitch Creek, they'll prepare to throw everything into the derby.

A wound-up Mitchell responded in biting fashion when asked if his team could deliver the Breakers the result they need.

"I don't give a s..t about the Breakers. I'm not here to do them any favours. Bugger them, I don't care. We're going to go worry about ourselves and we're going to give our best against Melbourne," Mitchell said.

"We're going to have to get the bruises out, galvanise, and like every game, we'll go hard and take it at them. We need a little luck, a break to go our way. It's been a while."

Breakers coach Dan Shamir said he and his players will adopt a mindset of getting ready to face the Kings.

He backs the Phoenix to push a Melbourne United side who have unearthed their mojo at the right time, having hammered finals-bound Cairns by 16 points on Thursday.

The Kiwi club have been among the best performers in the second half of the season, winning 11 of their last 14 games.

Star swingman Scotty Hopson, who delivered a game-high 23 points against South East Melbourne, said it would be disappointing to fall short of the finals on percentage after their mid-campaign turnaround.

Hopson believed they would be a force in the play-offs if they get there.

"I think we can win a lot of games, I'd put us up against anybody."

Basketball
Breakers
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Watch: Steven Adams celebrates half-court three-point buzzer beater with shoulder shimmy
2
Steven Adams reveals secret behind his incredible one-handed, half-court buzzer beater
3
Crusaders beat the Blues in bruising encounter at Eden Park
4
‘An MMA submission move?’ - Steven Adams’ teammates fume about foul as he shrugs it off
5
Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua loved Israel Adesanya's Halbergs attack on tall poppy syndrome
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
01:39

NZ's first NCAA champion Jack Salt joining Rams for NBL season
00:32

Coronavirus may play Breakers’ hands with Webster’s return if they reach the NBL playoffs

Scotty Hopson likes symmetry of final game as Breakers attempt eye finals

Kiwi star Yanni Wetzell scores 20 as San Diego State remain the only unbeaten college team