'I don't feel a great sense of loyalty to Basketball New Zealand' - Steven Adams reveals reason behind continued Tall Blacks snub

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has spoken about his continually delayed appearances for New Zealand at the international level, having yet to make his Tall Blacks debut.
Adams, 25, is by far and away New Zealand's most high profile basketballer, having represented the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA since 2013.
However, for numerous reasons, the Kiwi star is yet to don the black singlet.
In his book 'My Life, My Fight', Adams reveals that experiences in his youth with the New Zealand basketball setup have resulted in little to no affiliation between the two, with the current superstar unable to financially bear the load of representing his country in his younger days.
"It probably doesn't help that I don't feel a great sense of loyalty to Basketball New Zealand," Adams said.
"Some might expect me to be the Basketball New Zealand poster child, but I did the opposite of rising through the ranks of the junior national teams.
"Being in a national team is far too expensive for most kids - me included.
"I was obviously good enough - a national MVP should be able to make the junior national team - but I couldn't afford it.
"I knew of players who went on every trip, at least once a year, because their parents could easily afford to pay for each tournament.
"But there were a lot of players, most of them brown, some of them the best in the country, who never once represented New Zealand because they couldn't afford to trial, let along to fly overseas."
Adams also said that he does intend to represent the Tall Blacks in the future.
"Today, no. Some day, yes."
"I like what the current Tall Blacks coach, Paul Henare, has been doing with the team and I would love to play for him at some point, but I need to be ready."
Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has opened up about the toll his father's death and adjusting to life in the US had on him growing up, admitting he wasn't far from going down a completely different path due to the mental battles he faced.
Adams has revealed he had to overcome bouts of depression before cracking the NBA in his new book, My Life, My Fight as young as when he was 13-years-old.
"After my dad died, I didn't have [the fight]," Adams said. "I knew I wanted to do something but I just didn't know what that thing was. And if a purpose hadn't come along soon, I would have started looking for something, anything, to feel a high."
In the book, Adams admits he struggled to find motivation and often skipped school as a result.
"When I think back, I realise that I was actually very lonely and, if I'm honest, probably a little depressed. No one had told us how to cope with grief. We didn't see a counsellor or go to any therapy sessions."
But the 25-year-old found a passion - basketball.
Thanks to mentors and his newfound drive, Adams went on to become a powerhouse on the court, collecting MVP awards at national tournaments until he was noticed by overseas scouts.
It led to him heading to Notre Dame Preparatory School in 2011 but even then, the centre admits he wasn't out of the woods.
"Life off the court was an ongoing series of disappointments," Adams said, describing the school as "an absolute s***hole" and "straight out of a horror movie".
"I did struggle with being alone again and it was hard not to relapse into the depression I had felt after Dad died. I'd gotten used to having a tight-knit community around me, always willing to help out.
"Once I got to Notre Dame and saw how miserable the whole place was, the door to those repressed emotions became unlocked."
But Adams pulled through thanks to the school's coaching stuff until similar issues arose once again when he started playing college basketball for Pittsburgh.
"In those first few months at Pitt, I thought seriously about chucking it all in, quitting America and going home to New Zealand where I was more comfortable. I would say at least half of what I was feeling was in fact homesickness and nothing to do with basketball," Adams said.
"It's not easy being completely alone in a new school as well as a new country. The usual advice to make friends and create a family didn't work for me. I got through it with sheer determination and the knowledge that it wasn't forever. If it would get me to a career in basketball, I was willing to put up with some lonely, painful years.
"The moment I stop enjoying basketball, I'll quit. Things were heading that way when I was at Pitt, and if there was one thing I knew, it was that I had to leave before it ruined the game for me forever."
As a result, Adams declared himself for the 2013 NBA draft where he went as the 12th pick with the Thunder - a move that seems to have saved his career.
"Right now, I'm happy. I have a dream job where I get to do what I love every day. I like my teammates, which is a big bonus. I have my own space where I can relax and have fun. But the main reason I'm happy is because I have my fight."
The Philippines national basketball team has withdrawn from the Asian Games as the fallout continues following their on-court brawl with Australia.
Basketball's governing body in the Philippines said it needed to focus its resources towards appealing FIBA sanctions for their involvement in the incident earlier this month.
FIBA suspended 10 Philippines players for a total of 35 international games while two coaches were also sanctioned and fines of $NZD367,000 were handed out.
Boomers trio Daniel Kickert (five matches), Thon Maker (one match) and Chris Goulding (one match) were also suspended for their roles in the fracas during a World Cup qualifier in Manila on July 2.
"To allow our national team and our organisation to regroup, prepare for the process of appealing ... the time and chance to participate in the 2018 Asian Games would not be optimal," the Philippines governing body said.
Indonesia will host athletes from 45 countries during the Asian Games from August 18 to September 2.
Philippines' basketballers take a selfie after their brawl with Australia
