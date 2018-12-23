TODAY |

'I don't care, mate' – Steven Adams' death-stare response to All-Star speculation

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams was his usual self when quizzed about the prospect of being selected as an NBA All-Star, saying he simply doesn't care either way.

In his best season yet for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Adams is averaging 16.2 points per game, as well as 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals, and is in the frame for his first ever All-Star appearance in February.

Asked by a local journalist what his thoughts were about the prospect, Adams responded by giving a terrifying death stare, before simply muttering:

"I don't care, mate."

Voting for the NBA All-Star team begins on Boxing Day NZT.

The Kiwi star is playing it cool ahead of a possible All-Star stint. Source: Twitter/Erik Horne
