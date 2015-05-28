Donald Trump withdraws White House invite to Golden State Warriors after Steph Curry's defiant comments

Stephen Curry and President Donald Trump agree on one thing: The Golden State star is not going to the White House anytime soon.

Golden State Warriors celebrate Western Conference crown Source: Associated Press

Trump tweeted today that Curry is no longer invited to the White House because of what the president called hesitation by the two-time NBA MVP in deciding whether to make the traditional champions' trip to Washington. Trump's comment on Curry came one day after the president told NFL owners to fire players who won't stand for the national anthem.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump was rescinding the invitation for Curry or the entire team.

"Going to the White House is considered a great honour for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!" Trump wrote from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The Warriors, who hold their first practice of the season today, had not made a collective decision whether to go to the White House in celebration of last season's title. Curry has said he did not want to make such a visit.

"By acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to," Curry said yesterday at the Warriors' media day. "It's not just the act of not going. There are things you have to do on the back end to actually push that message into motion."

The Warriors were expected to comment further later today after their opening practice. Other athletes weighed in quickly, including LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"U bum Stephen Curry already said he ain't going!" James tweeted. "So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!"

The NBA did not immediately react to Trump's tweet about Curry. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told The Players' Tribune in July he believes teams should visit the White House when invited, though also said he would not order anyone to make such a trip.

"I think that these institutions are bigger than any individual politician, any individual elected official," Silver said then.

"And it concerns me that something like going to the White House after winning a championship, something that has been a great tradition, would become one that is partisan. I will say, though, even though I think that teams should make decisions as organisations, that I would also respect an individual player's decision not to go."

Trump has met with some teams already in his first year in office.

Clemson visited the White House this year after winning the College Football Playoff, some members of the New England Patriots went after the Super Bowl victory and the Chicago Cubs went to the Oval Office in June to commemorate their World Series title.

The Cubs also had the larger and more traditional visit with President Barack Obama in January, four days before the Trump inauguration.