'I doff my hat' - Humble Steven Adams thanks OKC for giving him his start as he packs bags

Source:  1 NEWS

As Steven Adams looks ahead to his move to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Kiwi centre has paid tribute to Oklahoma City Thunder.

Steven Adams looks up during an NBA game. Source: Getty

Adams today tweeted: “Cheers to Oklahoma City, thanks for taking me in seven years ago. 

“You guys have been awesome! I doff my hat to you for your hospitality. Always a pleasure, never a chore.”

Yesterday, it was confirmed the 27-year-old had been traded to the Pelicans.

Word of Adams' departure was first reported last week by respected NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski but OKC officials didn't confirm the move until yesterday.

"Thanks, mate," the team wrote on its Twitter page, in what appeared to be a best attempt at mimicking his Kiwi accent. 

In a press release, Sam Presti, the team's executive vice president and general manager, offered praise for the big Kiwi. 

“Steven Adams will hold a special place in our organisational legacy,” he said. “On and off the floor, Steven contributed to our teams and community in unique ways and his place in Thunder history is secured.”

Adams has spent his entire NBA career with the Thunder after being selected 12th overall by the organisation in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Since his selection, Adams has gone on to carve out a reputation as one of the NBA's toughest on-court but a loveable Kiwi full of humour and stoicism off it, making him a fan favourite in Oklahoma.

