Dillon Boucher steps down as general manager of the New Zealand Breakers

The general manager of the NZ Breakers has today announced he will be leaving the club.

Dillon Boucher has been with the Breakers for nearly 20 years, first as a player then more recently as general manager.

"I have poured my heart and soul into this club, both off the court and on the court, and it will always be part of who I am," Boucher told 1 NEWS.

"It's a very sad day, but I feel comfortable with my decision."

The news comes after the franchise has seen coaching changes over the past two seasons, as well as a host of new players join the club.

