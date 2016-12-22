'DeRozan with the vicious Christmas slam!' NBA star gives Raptors fans early gift with gnarly one-handed dunk

Source:NBA.com
Kyle Lowry had 23 points while Norman Powell scored a season-high 21 as Toronto defeated Brooklyn 116-104.
Lowry, who shot 8 of 12 from the field and 3 of 5 on 3-pointers, added eight assists and four rebounds before sitting out the final 6 minutes as the Raptors (20-8) won their second straight.
Six different Raptors scored in double figures. Toronto never trailed and led by as many as 23.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 19 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Nets (7-20), who lost their third straight and fifth in six games. It was the 10th straight road loss for the Nets. They are 1-13 away from home this season.
