Denver Nuggets dominate Portland Trail Blazers, one win away from wrapping up series

Nikola Jokic scored 25 points and tied a team playoff high with 19 rebounds, and Paul Millsap injected some experience into a series dominated by youth, sparking the Nuggets' 124-98 blowout of the Portland Trail Blazers today that gave Denver a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Nuggets can secure their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in a decade with a win in Game 6 Friday in Portland.

Millsap scored 19 of his 24 points in the first half of the first lopsided game in a series that was so evenly matched coming in that Denver held a cumulative scoring advantage of 464-462.

The Nuggets never trailed and stretched a six-point lead after one quarter to 18 at the half and 28 heading into the fourth quarter. They led by as many as 31 before a parade of backups gave the starters some much-needed breathers.